CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

