CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,020. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

