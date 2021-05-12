CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.
CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
