CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

