CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.45 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,020. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

