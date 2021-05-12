CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.45 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110-0.060 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.
Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,020. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.