CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.37 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 3,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,020. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

