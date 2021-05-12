CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.37 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.
NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 3,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,020. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.