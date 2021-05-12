CyberMiles Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $19.17 million and $4.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00636301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.53 or 1.01394866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00046111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00214380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

