CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

