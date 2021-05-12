DA Davidson Increases WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $39.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

WW traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,229. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

