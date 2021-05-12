DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $31.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.