DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. DAD has a market cap of $82.82 million and $1.59 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00085212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.22 or 0.00937289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00109675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062651 BTC.

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

