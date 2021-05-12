Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $23,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $20,507,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.42. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

