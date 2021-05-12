DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $708,883.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $708,883.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,997,376 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

