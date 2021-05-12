Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

