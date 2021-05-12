Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $86,613,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.18. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

