Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

