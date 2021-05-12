Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

