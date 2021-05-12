Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

