Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

