Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

