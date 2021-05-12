Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

