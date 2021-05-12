Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721,743 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

