Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.