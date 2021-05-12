Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,135 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,316 shares of company stock worth $17,698,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

