Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

