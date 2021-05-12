Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,890 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

