Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.34. Daktronics shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 119,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.