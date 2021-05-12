Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

