DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Market Cap of $92.42 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $92.42 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00009115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

