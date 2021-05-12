DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $12.02 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $24,942.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.34 or 1.00677135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

