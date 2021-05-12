Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

