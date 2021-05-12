Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $378.08 or 0.00742678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.50 or 0.02250126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,128,097 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

