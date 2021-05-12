Datamine (DAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $153,365.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Datamine has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $153,365.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082779 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00743804 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002958 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,250,048 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

