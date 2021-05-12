Datum Price Hits $0.0069 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Datum has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $10.10 million and $521,012.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00084773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.10 or 0.01068978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00111855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061837 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

