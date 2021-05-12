DATx Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, DATx has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $458,864.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

