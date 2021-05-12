David Crombie Sells 44,248 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Crombie sold 10,752 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,891.20.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,512. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

