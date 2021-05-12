David Loasby Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

David Loasby cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

