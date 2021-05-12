David Loasby Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.1% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

