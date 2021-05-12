David Loasby Has $108.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

David Loasby decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David Loasby owned about 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $108,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 317,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

