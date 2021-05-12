David Loasby Purchases 29,988 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

David Loasby raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

