David Loasby Raises Stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

David Loasby boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

