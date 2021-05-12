David Loasby Sells 31,607 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

David Loasby cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 1.2% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. David Loasby owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 in the last quarter.

