David Loasby Sells 34,561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

David Loasby trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.8% of David Loasby’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. David Loasby owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $55,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,997,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,384 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,455,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,798,000 after buying an additional 317,674 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 453,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

