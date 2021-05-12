David Loasby Sells 6,465 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. David Loasby owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.