Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

