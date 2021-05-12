DDKoin One Day Volume Reaches $11,381.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $11,381.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012093 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005167 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

