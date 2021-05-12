Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 70,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 342,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

