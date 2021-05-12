DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Tops $2.31 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $49.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFinition has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

