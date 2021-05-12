DeFiSocial Gaming Hits One Day Trading Volume of $119,568.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $688.45 or 0.01373062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $119,568.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00572235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00233682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.16 or 0.01220909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00036180 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.