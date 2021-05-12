Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.58 or 0.00715366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.79 or 0.01966672 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.