Dego Finance (DEGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.17 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $101.17 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.75 or 0.00021760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

